‘March for Science’ rallies held worldwide on Earth Day

Thousands of scientists worldwide left their labs to take to the streets on Saturday, along with students and research advocates in pushing back against what they say are mounting attacks on science.

The March for Science, coinciding with Earth Day, was set for more than 500 cities, anchored in Washington and to be joined by dozens of nonpartisan scientific professional societies in a turnout intended to combine political and how-to science demonstrations, AP reported.

The March for Science was dreamed up at the Women's March on Washington, a day after President Donald Trump's inauguration in January.

Opposition to Trump's policies

CNN said that crowds of people were marching Saturday in the United States and around the world in support of science and evidence-based research in a protest fueled by opposition to Trump's environmental and energy policies.

Besides the main march in Washington, organizers said more than 600 "satellite" marches were due to take place globally in the protest, AFP reported.

The US organizers have said the event is non-partisan but admit Donald Trump has "catalyzed" the movement.

Trump has vowed to slash budgets for research at top US agencies, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) which could lose one-third of its staff if Congress approves the proposal.

He also named as head of the EPA, Oklahoma lawyer Scott Pruitt, who claimed last month that carbon dioxide is not the main driver of global warming, a position starkly at odds with the global scientific consensus.

Signs and banners readied for the Washington rally reflected anger, humor and obscure scientific references, such as a seven-year-old’s "No Taxation Without Taxonomy." Taxonomy is the science of classifying animals, plants and other organisms.

Scientists involved in the march said they were anxious about political and public rejection of established science such as climate change and the safety of vaccine immunizations.

According to CNN, demonstrators in Australia kicked off the day of protest.

In Sydney, marchers carried banners, many homemade, with slogans such as "Science makes sense," "Science-based policy = stuff that works," and "Climate change is real, clean coal is not." Another placard displayed the message, "Governments: Stop ignoring inconvenient science!"

Demonstrators also turned out in New Zealand cities including Wellington, Auckland, Dunedin and Christchurch.

European marchers

Marchers in Geneva carried signs that said, "Science – A Candle in the Dark" and "Science is the Answer." In Berlin, several thousand people participated in a march from one of the city’s universities to the Brandenburg Gate landmark, AP reported.

In London, physicists, astronomers, biologists and celebrities gathered for a march past the city's most celebrated research institutions. Supporters carried signs showing images of a double helix and chemical symbols.

The protest has put scientists, who generally shy away from advocacy and whose work depends on objective experimentation, into a more public position.