Aqili brings down curtains on soccer playing career

Former Iranian international player and the center-back of the Persian Gulf Pro League club Sepahan, Hadi Aqili, bade farewell to his soccer playing career at the age of 36.

The veteran defender announced his retirement from the soccer world in a statement released on Friday, Press TV reported.

“It’s time to make the toughest decision of my career because I have so many good memories with Sepahan. I want to thank my coaches and my fans and all people who helped me during the last years,” Aqili wrote.

The retired Iranian footballer started his career in the youth academy of red-clad Tehran-based giants Persepolis in 2000, but left the club for Saipa the following year.

After three years at Saipa, Aqili moved to Sepahan where he won the Hazfi Cup and also played in the AFC Champions League final in 2007. He played in the 2007 FIFA Club World Cup as well.

He was called up to join Iran men’s national football team – dubbed "Team Melli" – in October 2006. He made his debut for Team Melli in a match against Iraq at an LG cup tournament held in Jordan.

In July 2007, Aqili was selected again to join the Iranian squad at the 2007 Asian Cup.

He was a member of the Iranian squad for the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifying matches.

The 36-year-old served as the captain of Team Melli during the West Asian Football Federation Championship 2008 and won the Cup.

Aqili also played a major role for the Iranian football team in West Asian Football Federation Championship 2010 and 2011 Asian Cup.