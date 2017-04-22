Jambozorg named Iran’s flag bearer in Islamic Solidarity Games

Mahlagha Jambozorg has received the honor of carrying Iran’s flag in the opening ceremony of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku, the Azerbaijan Republic.

The Iranian shooter, who competed in the Women's 10 meter air rifle event at the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics, was chosen in the meeting of Executive Board of the National Olympic Committee of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NOC) on Saturday, Tasnim News Agency reported.

“She is a good example for the Iranian women who will compete in the competition wearing hijab,” NOC’s general secretary, Shahrokh Shahnazi, said.

The Islamic Solidarity Games is a multinational, multi-sport event held by the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF).

Their first event was held in 2005 in Saudi Arabia. The second event, originally scheduled to take place in October 2009 in Iran, was later rescheduled for April 2010, but then canceled. The third Games took place in 2013 in Indonesia. Azerbaijan was delighted when the eighth elective General Assembly of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), based in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, chose Baku to be the host city of the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games in 2017.

Athletes from Islamic countries around the world will represent their nations during the 10-day competitions scheduled to be held May 12-22.