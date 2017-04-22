Young tells Man Utd to aim high, Liverpool on Euro hunt

Manchester United's Ashley Young reacts during the match against Chelsea at Old Trafford, Manchester, on April 16, 2017. ACTION IMAGES

Ashley Young challenged Manchester United to storm to the finish line in the race to make the Premier League's top four, while Liverpool aims to take another step towards the Champions League.

With leader Chelsea and second placed Tottenham clashing in the FA Cup semifinals, the fight for Premier League supremacy is on hold until next week, but there is still plenty at stake in this weekend's fixtures, AFP reported.

Significantly, the other FA Cup semifinal features Arsenal and Manchester City and their leave of absence in the league means United has a golden opportunity to close the gap on the top four.

Jose Mourinho's fifth placed side breathed new life into its Champions League push with an impressive 2-0 victory over Chelsea last weekend and a win at Burnley today would leave it only one point behind fourth placed City.

Despite a series of spluttering performances at Old Trafford, Mourinho's men are unbeaten in their last 22 league games and United winger Young is confident a return to Europe's elite club competition after a one-year absence is well within their reach.

They can also reach that goal by winning the Europa League after making the semifinals on Thursday.

"I don't think a lot of people saw that scoreline against Chelsea coming or the type of game to be honest. We did," said Young, whose team beat Anderlecht to reach the Europa League semifinals on Thursday.

"We have belief in ourselves. I have confidence in every single player. There is great competition in the squad.

"A lot has been said about how we want to finish fourth but I am that kind of person who wants to achieve more than that. I want to finish higher than that."

Liverpool is one of the teams United hopes to catch, but its bitter rival show no signs of slipping despite a growing injury list.

Fuelled by the superb form of Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino, Jurgen Klopp's third placed side has won five times during a seven-match unbeaten run.

A victory over resurgent Crystal Palace at Anfield today would allow Liverpool to retain at least a six-point lead over fifth place.

It would also improve its chances of finishing in the top three, which brings qualification for the Champions League group stage, instead of the playoff early next season that awaits the team in fourth.

Resilient

Klopp is aware of the potential danger posed by Christian Benteke, the Palace striker who left Liverpool last year after a disappointing spell on Merseyside.

Benteke has scored 14 goals this season, four more than he managed for the Reds last term, and Klopp said, "When the ball is in the air he is the main threat because he is unbelievable.

"We felt it all the time in training when he was here.

"He has many goals this season so he is another player with confidence and on a good run."