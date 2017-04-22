Iran to broadcast live presidential debates: Interior ministry

Iran’s Election Campaign Monitoring Committee has voted to overturn an earlier decision not to cover live the planned presidential debates in the country, the Interior Ministry says.

The ministry spokesman, Seyyed Salman Samani, made the announcement on Saturday evening, following a meeting of the monitoring committee, which was convened at the Interior Ministry.

Among those attending the meeting were the country’s Attorney General Ja’afar Montazeri, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, Ehsan Qazizadeh, a member of the council supervising the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), head of the Interior Ministry's Election Office, Ali Asghar Ahmadi, and IRIB Head Abdol-ali Ali-Askari.

The meeting followed strong criticism by the presidential candidates as well as the Iranian officials and people of the decision by the committee on Thursday not to air the debates live.

Presidential debates have been held in Iran for the two previous rounds of the elections, both of which were broadcast live on Iranian national television.

The six candidates running for the election are Mostafa Aqa-Salim, Mostafa Hashemi-Taba, Es’haq Jahangiri, Hassan Rouhani, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf and Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi.

Iranians will go to the polls on May 19 to elect the country’s 12th president.

Campaigning for Iran's 12th presidential election officially started on Friday, a day after the Interior Ministry announced the final list of the candidates vetted by the Guardian Council, the body tasked with overseeing the election.