April 23, 2017 1038 GMT

News ID:191362
Publish Date: Sun, 23 Apr 2017 10:42:20 GMT
Service: Iran

Iran attaches great importance to Pakistan’s security

Iran’s Foreign Minister Zarif underlined that security of Pakistan held great significance to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Mohammad Javad Zarif made the remarks at a meeting with the visiting Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan.

The Iranian official, while pointing to good relations between Tehran and Islamabad, said “the two sides enjoy excellent ties in all fields while Iran is ready to further bolster relations in political, security, economic and parliamentary sectors.”

 “Islamic Republic of Iran places tremendous importance on security of Pakistan as a neighboring country,” he continued.

Touching upon economic collaborations between Iran and Pakistan, FM Zarif voiced the country’s willingness to export electricity and gas to the neighboring state and that Tehran welcomes Islamabad’s partnership in development of Chabahar Port.

Later at the meeting, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq similarly referred to friendly and brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan noting “the two sides share common views on creating peace and security as well as the need for unity in the Islamic world.”

The Pakistani official also invited Iran to join the transit corridor of Pakistan and China.

Both parties also stressed the need to launch joint fight against terrorism and extremist groups.

   
