Iranian Parliament after stronger Tehran-Tbilisi trade ties

Ali Larijani said the Iranian Parliament seeks to pass laws that can take a positive step in facilitating trade relations between Iran and Georgia.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Larijani made the remarks at a joint meeting with Prime Minister of Georgia Giorgi Kvirikashvili who is leading a high-raking delegation to Tehran.

He criticized current level of economic relations between the two countries expressing hope that the visit of Mr. Kvirikashvili and his accompanying delegation will lead to positive measures in this regard.

Larijani described tourism cooperation as an effective means of increasing intimacy between the two nations.

He later stated that some economic enterprises of Iran could make investments in Georgia as the two sides now hold bilateral collaboration in the petrochemical sector.

Georgian PM Giorgi Kvirikashvili, for his part, said his country sought to expand ties with the Islamic Republic of Iran and called for opening a new chapter in bilateral relations following 25 years of diplomatic ties.

The visiting official said his visit aimed at forming a Joint Commission and voiced optimism that fruitful negotiations with Iranian authorities would reach a practical level.

“Fortunately, following the last year visit of Georgian parliament speaker to Iran, our parliamentary ties have developed,” he underscored.

Kvirikashvili said efforts were being made to remove barriers to banking relations since they were the main source of economic transactions.

“Trade agreements between Tehran and Tbilisi have been prepared and will be hopefully signed in near future,” emphasized the official urging the Iranian Parliament to have legislations on reduction of tariffs and free trade agreement.

He pointed to the major steps taken in the field of transit explaining “forming the Persian Gulf corridor in Asia can offer great facilities for it contain numerous capacities which have remained dormant.”

As regards energy plans, Mr. Kvirikashvili said quartet cooperation between Iran, Georgia, Armenia and Russia can be constructive.

At the end of his remarks, prime minister of Georgia expressed hope that the Iranian Ministry of Science, Research and Technology Iran would review degrees issued by Georgian universities in order for the two sides to bolster cultural relations