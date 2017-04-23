Tehran welcomes cooperation with Tbilisi

President Hassan Rouhani has said Iran welcomes deepening and expansion of ties with Georgia in all possible fields.

Rouhani made the remarks in his meeting with Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili on Saturday in Tehran, noting the great capacities Tehran and Tbilisi maintain in economic, scientific and cultural fields.

“Yet the capacities have not been benefited from properly and the visit could set the ground for expansion of ties,” he said.

Rouhani underlined the importance of transit in the region noting that Georgia could be Iran’s gate to the Black Sea while Iran could facilitate Georgians trade with Persian Gulf and Sea of Oman.

Iranian president also emphasized on expansion of ties in different fields of science, trade, technology, agriculture and engineering including road and power plant building calling for investments in private sectors.

Rouhani also, noting the long-lasting cultural ties of the two country, underlined the need for further cooperation in field of tourism and emphasized on the need to respect the Islamic culture of Iranian tourists.

“Today the region is dealing with the big problem of terrorism; we should work together to confront and uproot this,” Rouhani reaffirmed.

Giorgi Kvirikashvili, for his part, also put emphasis on the need to benefit from all capacities to improve the Tehran-Tbilisi ties in all fields.

“Goergian nation and government respect the culture of Iranians and Muslims and measures are taken to be applied in entrance gates in borders,” he reassured Rouhani.

Georgian premier also underlined the vitality of transit cooperation saying that Tbilisi is ready to connect Persian Gulf to Black Sea.