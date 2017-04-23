Masked Israeli settlers attack group of activists, Palestinian shepherds

Masked Israeli settlers have attacked a group of Palestinian shepherds and activists in the Jordan valley.

Footage of the attack, which took place close to the Palestinian town of al-Auj, was posted online by a member of the activist group Ta’ayush.

Auj is located close to the Israeli settlement of Baladim, the inhabitants of which are known as “hilltop youths” and regularly attack Palestinian shepherds and farmers in the region.

In the footage, a group of some 15 settlers can be seen charging towards the group of activists and shepherds throwing stones.

“There were 13 Israeli and international activists and other six Palestinian shepherds focused on working with flocks,” said Eyal Raz, one of the activists who was present during the attack. “About fifteen young settlers wearing masks and with clubs and large stones arrived,” he added.

“They walked a great distance from the outpost where they live illegally in order to prevent the Palestinians from herding. When they got close to us [they] began to scream and run. They threw large stones, while shouting threats and curses,” added Raz.

More than half a million Israelis live in over 230 settlements built since the 1967 Israeli occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem al-Quds. Built on occupied land, the settlements are internationally condemned as illegal.

The occupied territories have witnessed a rise in settler violence against Palestinians in recent months.