Undocumented immigrants plan for their children

As immigration enforcement ramps up, so rises the fear of undocumented parents about the fate of their children if they are separated by deportation and returned to their native country.

Will the children stay in the United States? Who will care for them?

“It is the worst-case scenario for families,” said Jorge-Mario Cabrera of the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights in Los Angeles.

“It’s a horrible feeling, a horrible place to be to have to decide between the bonds that unite a family versus the future of those same loved ones.”

According to sgvtribune.com, there are about six million US citizen children with at least one parent who is in the country illegally. In California, nearly two million citizen children live with an unauthorized family member, according to a recent study by the Center for American Progress and the USC Center for the Study of Immigrant Integration.

Deportation wreaks havoc on such families. Sudden displacement can leave one or both parents in another country, desperate to reunite with their youngsters or trying to make plans for their care from afar.

Federal authorities do not transport anyone other than the deportee, so it’s up to the immigrant or the family to make arrangements to reunite later.

Deportation can also mean the loss of a breadwinner, possibly forcing the remaining family members into deep poverty or even homelessness.

That’s what happened to David Torres, who was 11 when his stepfather was deported to Mexico in 2003. Within months his mother, who was also undocumented, moved the family to Mexicali to reunite with her husband.

In the first half of 2016, federal authorities deported nearly 15,000 people who said they were the parent of a US citizen child, according to a report presented to Congress. The previous year, the Department of Homeland Security reported removing more than 30,000 such parents.

But recent studies by the Migration Policy Institute and the Urban Institute indicate that information is incomplete, and they estimate that the number of parents of citizen children deported each year is closer to 100,000.

Most were fathers, and generally their children stayed in the United States with their mothers, or with relatives or friends.

It’s unknown how many children of deported parents are living with friends or relatives, or how many are in foster care, because government agencies do not keep track. But the studies show that deportation can plunge children, into deep poverty, homelessness, sickness and educational disparity.

“Kids should not be bearing the brunt of what is happening with their parents,” said Heather Koball, a coauthor of the studies and now director of family economic security for the National Center for Children in Poverty at Columbia University. “I feel like we are going backward in time.”

Some who back more aggressive immigration enforcement say children should not be a consideration in deportation decisions.

“However, much people might empathize with the situation of the children of illegal immigrants, we must remember that the responsibility for their circumstances rests with the parents who knowingly violated the nation’s immigration laws and put their children in this difficult situation in the first place,” said Dave Ray, spokesman for the Federation for American Immigration Reform, which supports increased enforcement.

Since 2013, the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency has been taking a parenting or caregiver role into consideration when arresting someone. This is part of a directive known as 'parental interests', which also allows for a parent to call for child care if a child is going to be left alone. The directive is still active, according to ICE.

The agency did not make someone available for an interview. However, spokeswoman Virginia Kice said in a statement: “ICE is committed to ensuring that the agency’s immigration enforcement activities, including detention and removal, do not unnecessarily disrupt the parental rights of alien parents and legal guardians of minor children.”