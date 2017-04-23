Plans to recycle electronic wastes

Society Desk

An agreement has been signed between Department of the Environment (DoE) and Communications and Information Technology Ministry on recycling electronic wastes including cellphones and batteries, said the head of DoE.

In a message to a conference held on the occasion of Earth Day, Masoumeh Ebtekar said cooperation of all groups is the main prerequisite for a clean earth and change the current climate condition.

She added that saving the earth from pollution and destruction has attracted greater attention in recent years in view of the damages caused by human interference in nature.

"Wrong consumption pattern is among the factors creating problems in the whole world including our society."

She said fundamental revision in the consumption patterns of water, food and other resources should be considered to protect the earth and preserve the rights of future generations.

Ebtekar said Earth Day has been observed in Iran in the past years with a focus on managing consumption pattern, reducing and recycling wastes and collecting them from the nature.

The implementation of Waste Management Law, ratified in Iran in 2004, has been placed on the agenda of urban and rural managers since the incumbent government took office in 2013.

"Various facilities have been allocated to those involved in waste management during the period," she said.

The vice president said municipalities, city councils, rural area management departments, governorates as well as the general pubic play significant role in this respect.

She said efforts will be made to offer educational courses on waste management and consumption pattern to students at all levels.