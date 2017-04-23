140 social emergency centers operational by next March

Society Desk

One hundred and forty social emergency centers will become operational in the provinces by mid-March 2018, said the head of Social Emergency Department of the State Welfare Organization.

Hossein Asad-Beigi further said that 3,000 social workers and psychologists are needed to operate the centers.

Social emergency centers render services via mobile social emergency teams and social service stations, he added.

He also said these centers can be contacted via social emergency hotline, 123.

Social emergency centers can be involved in individual crises such as suicide and also other social and domestic crises, he added.

Their services are aimed at preventing and confronting social disorders, he pointed out.

He continued: “Currently, we have 197 centers across the country with a total of about 2,000 personnel.

“On average, we need 12 professional staff in each of these 197 centers and also in each of the 140 centers that are to be established in the future,” he said.

Asad-Beigi is hopeful of acquiring the funds and the permission for employing 3,000 social workers and psychologists for these centers.