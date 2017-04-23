RSS
April 23, 2017

News ID:191385
Publish Date: Sun, 23 Apr 2017
Service: Iran

Iran to air live presidential debate Friday

The first live debate for six candidates of the 12th presidential election in Iran is due to be broadcast on Friday evening, said the chief of IRIB Presidential Election Campaign Committee on Sunday.

It will last three hours and there will be no one-on-one debate, added Ehsan Qazizadeh Hashemi on the sidelines of a Parliament open session, IRNA reported.

On Thursday, six candidates approved by the Guardian Council were announced in a statement by Election Campaign Monitoring Committee.

Seyyed Mostafa Aqa-Mirsalim, Es’haq Jahangiri, Hassan Rouhani, Ebrahim Raeisi, Mohammad-Baqer Qalibaf and Seyyed Mostafa Hashemi-Taba are the six candidates approved by the Guardian Council.

On Saturday, the Election Campaign Monitoring Committee revised an earlier decision not to broadcast live presidential debates after criticism from candidates and many Iranians, according to Press TV.

Iran’s Interior Ministry spokesman Seyyed Salman Samani said the decision was rescinded after members of the panel agreed by consensus to give live air time to the candidates to discuss their election plans.

The 12th presidential election along with the fifth election for city and village councils will be held on May 19.

Some 55 million Iranians are eligible to vote for a new president.

 

   
KeyWords
Iran
election
debate
 
