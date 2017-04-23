Iran, China ink Arak reactor redesign contract

Iran and China signed a commercial contract in Vienna on Sunday to redesign an Iranian nuclear plant as part of an international deal reached in 2015 over Tehran's nuclear program.

Under the agreement, China will oversee the projects prepared by Iranian experts on modernizing the Arak heavy water reactor and verify that the new design lives up to international safety standards, IRNA reported.

The fate of the reactor in central Iran was one of the toughest sticking points in the long nuclear negotiations that led to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed by Iran with the United States, Britain, France, China, Russia and Germany.

In the redesign, the heavy water reactor will be reconfigured so it cannot yield fissile plutonium.

Beijing has described the development as an important part of the Iran nuclear deal.

China and the United States are joint heads of the working group on the Arak project while progress has been smooth, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said earlier this week.

The 40-megawatt Arak reactor is intended to produce isotopes for cancer and other medical treatments. Iran is redesigning the planned research reactor to sharply cut its potential output of plutonium.

Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, earlier said that the amount of plutonium the reactor will be able to yield will be reduced to less than one kilogram per year, from 9-10 kg in its original design.

Iran has removed the sensitive core of the reactor and UN inspectors have visited the site to verify the move, which is crucial to the implementation of the JCPOA.