RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 23, 2017 0307 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191390
Publish Date: Sun, 23 Apr 2017 18:59:37 GMT
Service: Iran

Envoy: Iran-Denmark trade exchanges double

Envoy: Iran-Denmark trade exchanges double

Copenhagen and Tehran have considerably broadened trade transactions in the post-sanctions era, said Danish Ambassador to Iran Danny Annan.

According to Fars News Agency, Annan noted, "Trade exchanges between Denmark and Iran has increased in recent years and doubled in the past two years."

Medicine and medical equipment constitute the lion share of Denmark's exports to Iran, he said, adding, foodstuff raw materials and industrial machinery may also find a place in the basket of his country's exports to Iran.

In September, Iran's Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian and his Danish counterpart Lars Christian Lilleholt in a meeting in Copenhagen underlined the need for expanding cooperation in economic fields, specially renewable energies.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for bolstering bilateral ties, particularly in the field of renewable energies.

"Cooperation in the field of renewable energies serves as the pivot for future Iran-Denmark cooperation," Chitchian said.

The Iranian energy minister also called for collaboration on renewable energies, promoting water resources quality and recycling waste water.

Pointing to the ministry's commitment to environmental considerations while implementing projects and Iran's voluntary participation in Paris International Forum's agreements, Chitchian said, "Given Denmark's capabilities as well as Iran's unparalleled capacities in the fields of wind and solar powers, promoting renewable energies application can serve as the basis of mutual cooperation in the future."

   
KeyWords
Iran
Denmark
trade
 
Related News :
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0953 sec