Envoy: Iran-Denmark trade exchanges double

Copenhagen and Tehran have considerably broadened trade transactions in the post-sanctions era, said Danish Ambassador to Iran Danny Annan.

According to Fars News Agency, Annan noted, "Trade exchanges between Denmark and Iran has increased in recent years and doubled in the past two years."

Medicine and medical equipment constitute the lion share of Denmark's exports to Iran, he said, adding, foodstuff raw materials and industrial machinery may also find a place in the basket of his country's exports to Iran.

In September, Iran's Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian and his Danish counterpart Lars Christian Lilleholt in a meeting in Copenhagen underlined the need for expanding cooperation in economic fields, specially renewable energies.

During the meeting, the two sides explored avenues for bolstering bilateral ties, particularly in the field of renewable energies.

"Cooperation in the field of renewable energies serves as the pivot for future Iran-Denmark cooperation," Chitchian said.

The Iranian energy minister also called for collaboration on renewable energies, promoting water resources quality and recycling waste water.

Pointing to the ministry's commitment to environmental considerations while implementing projects and Iran's voluntary participation in Paris International Forum's agreements, Chitchian said, "Given Denmark's capabilities as well as Iran's unparalleled capacities in the fields of wind and solar powers, promoting renewable energies application can serve as the basis of mutual cooperation in the future."