Iran, EU agree on agricultural partnership

Iranian and European Union officials in a meeting in Tehran agreed to broaden cooperation in the fields of agriculture and commerce.

The agreement was reached between the officials from the Iranian Agricultural Jihad Ministry and the European Union in a meeting in Tehran on Sunday, reported Fars News Agency.

During the meeting, members of the EU Commission for Agriculture and Rural Development voiced their readiness to transfer latest agricultural technologies to Iran.

Director General of Agriculture and Rural Development in the European Commission Jerzy Bogdan Plewa voiced readiness to strengthen cooperation and trade in the agriculture sector between the EU and Iran.

"The EU is eager to help Iran promote standards of food production and transport these products with high technology," he added.

He further noted that the EU could assist Iran in other fields such as genetically modified seeds, agricultural machines, irrigation systems and modern greenhouse technology.

Deputy Director for Agricultural Planning, Economic and Rural Development Research Institute (APERDRI) at Iran's Agriculture Ministry Ali Kianirad presented a report on the capabilities, capacities and programs of the country's agriculture sector which accounts for 11.6 percent of GDP, and said, "The figure will climb to 32.5 percent if pre- and post-agricultural businesses and industries are included."