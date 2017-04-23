President: Cities should be safe places for people

Political Desk

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that cities should be safe places for people so that women and children would be able to safely travel, highlighting that the citizens’ security, which is of great importance, should be prioritized in urban development plans.

Rouhani made the remarks during the 5th International Summit of the World Assembly of Islamic Cities in Qazvin, 150 kilometers northwest of Tehran, on Sunday, president.ir reported.

He said, "In today's world, urban management and managing people's affairs, especially in bigger cities, are very complicated and need bonds among civilization, science, and technology. Islamic cities are the best symbols of the Islamic civilization."

The architecture of cities represents people's beliefs and their culture, noted the president.

He added that houses must be a place for people to relax in, not a tool for making profit.

President Rouhani said that the expenses of cities are funded through incorrect ways such as selling density surplus and the rights of people and generations, stressing that “we have no right to destroy the environment and the cultural heritage in urban management.”

Using modern technologies for management of the cities is essential, said the president, adding, "We are happy that cities in Iran are being managed through city councils and people's votes."