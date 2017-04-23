Iran calls US not to be misled by terrorists’ propaganda

A senior Iranian official warned the US against being misled by the anti-Iran propaganda campaign of the terrorist Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization’s (MKO), saying Washington has suffered every time it has trusted the notorious group.

“The US government must not fall into the trap of the false signals and misleading incrimination by the terrorists and their regional allies for spreading Iranophobia,” Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi said on Saturday, Press TV reported.

“The previous US governments have tested this path multiple times and have taken a knock every time,” he added.

Araqchi made the remarks in reaction to recent MKO allegations claiming that the Islamic Republic is violating the historical nuclear agreement signed between Tehran and the P5+1 group of countries by secretly conducting research into nuclear weapon components at the Parchin military site in Iran.

Araqchi dismissed the MKO claim about secret nuclear activity at the site and said, “The repetition of these outdated allegations by the aforementioned group is ridiculous and a repeat of a failed scenario whose fallacy has already been proven by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).”

Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council – the United States, Britain, France, China and Russia – plus Germany signed the nuclear agreement on July 14, 2015 and started implementing it on January 16, 2016.

Under the agreement, limits were put on Iran’s nuclear activities in exchange for the removal of all nuclear-related bans against the Islamic Republic.

The IAEA has on multiple occasions confirmed Iran’s adherence to its commitments under the JCPOA.

The Iranian official also said the fact that the MKO terrorists have once again resorted to such a “defeated scenario shows the extent of their ideological and political retardation and their desperate efforts for complaisance before the new US ruling administration and preparing fodder for the extremists of that country who are hopelessly seeking a way to walk away from the JCPOA.”

Araqchi added that the terrorist and notorious MKO group has never had any place among the Iranian people and the international community no longer pays any heed to the claims made by the terrorist group either.