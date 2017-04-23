Shamkhani: Certain states seek to transfer terrorists to Afghanistan

Tehran condemns Taliban attack

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said that certain regional countries seek to transfer terrorists from Syria and Iraq to Afghanistan.

Shamkhani made the remarks in a phone conversation with Hanif Atmar, national security adviser to Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Press TV reported.

The countries are after “destabilizing Afghanistan and weakening its security and law enforcement structure to prepare the ground to transfer the terrorists, who have been routed in Iraq and Syria, to the country,” Shamkhani said.

About 10 Taliban terrorists, dressed in Afghan Army uniforms and driving military vehicles, infiltrated a military base in the northern Afghanistan Balkh Province on Friday, opening fire on mostly unarmed soldiers and killing scores of them.

The Iranian official condemned the attack and condoled with the Afghan government and people, saying the Islamic Republic was prepared to deliver all sorts of assistance to those affected by the terror strike.

Expediting bilateral intelligence and security cooperation, something which has been earnestly endeavored towards by the countries’ respective national security organizations, will reinforce both sides’ security and stability, he stated.

The terror group of Daesh has been maintaining a significant presence in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, seizing on the country's security vacuums. The group is mainly active in Syria and Iraq, where it has lost territories under its control since 2014.

Atmar expressed Kabul’s gratitude to Tehran as he laid emphasis on continued consultation and cooperation between the two nations towards eradicating terrorism in the region and all adverse circumstances leading to insecurity and instability.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi also condemned the deadly attack in Afghanistan, saying the region will not see peace unless the United States and foreign forces put an end to their meddlesome policies.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran once again stresses the importance of restoring peace, stability and security in regional countries, particularly in Afghanistan,” Qassemi said on Saturday.

At least 140 people were killed and scores of others injured in the attack by Taliban militants on Friday.

The attack, seen as the deadliest ever on an Afghan Army base, took place in the vicinity of the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army forces in Mazar-e-Sharif, the provincial capital of Balkh.

According to reports, as many as 10 Taliban gunmen stormed the base where Afghan soldiers were leaving a mosque after Friday prayers.

Afghan families buried their dead and the country observed a national day of mourning on Sunday, AFP reported.

The incident prompted angry calls for ministers and army chiefs to resign.

The raid, the deadliest ever by the Taliban on a military base, underscores their growing strength more than 15 years after they were ousted from power.

Flags flew at half-mast throughout the country and special prayers were said for the dead.