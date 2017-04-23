Germany's anti-immigrant party picks election lineup

The anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party on Sunday voted for 76-year-old publicist Alexander Gauland and 38-year-old economist Alice Weidel to jointly lead its campaign for the country's September national election.

A majority of AfD delegates backed the two candidates at a congress in Cologne. The right-wing AfD is seeking to win seats in the national parliament for the first time, Reuters wrote.

The vote followed a surprise announcement on Wednesday by co-leader Frauke Petry, the party's public face, that she would not lead the AfD's election campaign. This could boost mainstream parties and lessen the threat the right-wing AfD poses to Chancellor Angela Merkel's bid for a fourth term.

The latest polls put the AfD on 8 to 10 percent – around a third lower than at the end of last year but still above the 5 percent threshold for entering the Bundestag lower house of parliament.

But the party, which has lurched to the right since being founded as an anti-euro party in 2013, is treated as a pariah by established political parties, which refuse to work with it.

Weidel told cheering delegates that the AfD was the only party that could protect Germany's borders and ensure public security.

Referring to an attack on a Berlin Christmas market that claimed 12 lives committed by a failed asylum seeker, she called it a "scandal" that "in our country, Christian holidays have to be protected by police with machine guns and barriers for trucks".

Earlier the party, now represented in 11 of Germany's 16 states, signed off on a program that it hopes will pave the way for it to enter the national parliament for the first time in its four-year history.

The AfD has seen its support plummet as the refugee influx to Germany has slowed in recent months, after Merkel let in more than one million asylum seekers since 2015.

Petry was handed a stinging setback Saturday at the gathering in Cologne, which drew several thousand protesters and required a security detail of 4,000 police officers.

The around 600 delegates rejected Petry's call to adopt a more moderate-sounding "Realpolitik" program intended to shut down the party's more extremist voices.