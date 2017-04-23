Zarif highlights significance of dialogue for a nonviolent world

Political Desk

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif highlighted the significance of dialogue for a World Against Violence and Extremism (WAVE), Iran’s president’s initiative approved by the UN in 2013, as he has traveled to Greece to attend the Ancient Civilizations Forum.

“In Athens, to represent Iran at Ancient Civilizations Forum: Dialogue among Civilizations for a World Against Violence and Extremism,” Zarif said on his official Twitter account on Sunday.

Zarif, who arrived in Athens on Sunday to participate in the first conference of 10 world ancient civilizations, is also scheduled to hold talks with Greek prime minister and foreign minister as well as a number of his counterparts on the sidelines of the event, IRNA reported.

Greek Foreign Ministry will host the two-day forum in Athens in a bid to promote cultural heritage and cooperation between the 10 participating countries, including Greece, Egypt, Bolivia, India, Iraq, Iran, Italy, Mexico, China and Peru.

The ten countries represent more than 40 percent of the world population and are at the center of international political developments in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Africa.