Newly crowned sides to meet in Muscat; Zob Ahan seeking third successive win

Sports Desk

Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League Clubs Persepolis and Zob Ahan Isfahan take on their AFC Champions League (ACL) opponents today as the former stands third in Group D's table with five points from four games and the latter lags behind the Group C table topper Saudi Arabia's Ah Ahli with seven points from the same number of matches.

Persepolis faces Saudi Arabia's champion Al Hilal at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex, the Omani capital of Muscat, and Zob Ahan Isfahan hosts the UAE's Al Ain on ACL Matchday Five, the-afc.com reported.

Only a point separates second-placed Zob Ahan Isfahan and third-placed Al Ain in Group C ahead of the sides’ crucial meeting today at Foolad Shahr Stadium in the central Iranian province of Isfahan.

Back-to-back wins over Bunyodkor saw Zob Ahan Isfahan leapfrog the Emirati side into second place in the standings and a third victory on the bounce would see a return to the last 16, where it lost to Al Ain in 2016.

The visitor remains unbeaten but Ah Ahli’s late leveler in a 2-2 draw two weeks ago put a dent in its qualification hopes. Since last appearing on the continent, Al Ain has suffered a 4-3 defeat to Al Wasl in the UAE's league while, conversely, Zob Ahan Isfahan has won two from two domestically.

Al Hilal will open up an unassailable lead over opponent Persepolis and advance to the last 16 of the AFC Champions League should it defeat the Iranian side today in Muscat.

The Saudi team, which has Nawaf Al Abid available after suspension, currently sits three points ahead of Persepolis and warmed up for the encounter with a 2-1 victory over Al Shabab to seal the Saudi Pro League title.

Failure to win since Matchday Two has seen opponent Persepolis drop to third place in the standings and leaves it in need of a victory. It will be without suspended duo Jalal Hosseini and Soroush Rafieitelgary but goes into the tie on a high after being crowned Iran Pro League champion since last appearing on the continent.