US warship in west Pacific for Japan navy drills

The US aircraft carrier Carl Vinson and other warships started joint exercises with Japan on Sunday, the US Navy said, as regional tensions rise over North Korea’s missile and nuclear programs.

The exercises – also involving a US guided-missile cruiser and guided-missile destroyer – are being held in the Philippine Sea, the navy said, as the naval strike group "continued its northern transit in the Western Pacific," AFP reported.

Confusion has clouded the carrier group's whereabouts in recent days after US President Donald Trump suggested the “armada” was steaming towards North Korea when in fact it was sent towards Australia.

On Saturday, US Vice President Mike Pence said in Sydney the strike group would arrive in the Sea of Japan (East Sea) "in a matter of days".

Pence has vowed an "overwhelming and effective" response to any North Korean attack as fears grow it may be preparing for another nuclear test.

Pyongyang’s reaction

North Korea’s state newspaper Minju Joson quoted military sources as saying Washington plans to station "several nuclear carrier task forces" off the Korean peninsula this week.

"The army of the DPRK (North Korea) already declared it will deal merciless destructive blows at the enemies so that they would not come back to life again should they make reckless provocation," the paper said.

The Carl Vinson carrier strike group and the Japanese Navy "commenced an at-sea bilateral exercise in the Philippine Sea" on Sunday, the US Navy posted on its Facebook page.

The joint drill is designed to "ensure maritime forces remain ready to defend the region when called upon", it said.

The Carl Vinson drills, expected to last several days, involve two Japanese warships, Japan's Defense Ministry said.

Pence, during a regional tour last week that ended in Australia, and other US officials have warned that "all options are on the table" to curb the North's nuclear programs.

North Korea has so far conducted five confirmed nuclear tests and numerous missile test-launches. While it has not fired missiles against other countries, it has vowed strong action – including missile attacks against South Korea – if it is invaded by the South and the US.

The North faces pressure to abandon its arms development and nuclear program. Yet, it says the nuclear and missile programs are meant to protect the country from US “hostility,” and has escalated its arms activities, including by announcing a priority to develop a hydrogen bomb.

The North has ramped up its rhetoric in recent weeks, threatening to hit back against any provocation.

It has also renewed threats against regional US allies, including Japan and South Korea, both of which host large American military contingents.

Even Australia has been cautioned.

"If Australia persists in following the US's moves to isolate and stifle North Korea... this will be a suicidal act," a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman said after Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop called the nation a "serious threat".

Washington is sending a senior envoy for the nuclear standoff with North Korea to Tokyo this week for talks with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts.