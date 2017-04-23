Hundreds flee Mosul fighting as others return to liberated areas

Heavy two-way traffic of carts carrying children, clothes, and the elderly crowded the main Baghdad-Mosul road on Sunday as hundreds of Iraqis fled heavy fighting or made their way back to areas liberated from the Daesh terrorist group.

Families paid no heed to the sound of heavy mortar, artillery and machine gun fire raging in the background as US-trained Iraqi forces battled Daesh some two km (about a mile) away, Reuters reported.

Some had walked kilometers to a government checkpoint where the men were placed in army trucks and sent for security screening to ensure no terrorist sleeper cells get out of the city. Women and children were put on busses and sent to camps housing hundreds of thousands, some displaced since the offensive to retake the Daesh stronghold began in October.

"We left because of darkness, hunger, and death. There are bullets and airstrikes. We were injured, our children were injured," said Younnes Ahmed, who was fleeing Al-Thaura district with his family, their clothes all piled on a cart. There was a deep bullet wound on his hand.

A group of young men further inside the city sat on the street as soldiers gave them back identification cards they had taken to conduct background checks before letting them go.

Most houses were reduced to rubble, either because of airstrikes or Daesh bombs. Cars were hollowed out.

"Daesh blew up my house with TNT to shield against airstrikes," said Hossam Saleh who now lives in rubble because he has nowhere to escape to.

Others were walking back into the city, eager to reclaim their homes after their neighborhoods had been retaken from the terrorists by security forces.

"We left because of the airstrikes but have now returned. But we want the government to restore services like electricity and water and to allow us to drive instead of using carts," said Mosaab Mohamed who was walking back into Mosul with his family.

Iraqi forces have taken much of Mosul from the terrorists who overran the city in June 2014. The military now controls the eastern districts and are making advances in the west.

Daesh terrorists, holding out in the Old City, are surrounded in the northwest and are using booby traps, sniper and mortar fire to defend themselves.

Those who have returned say the government has been slow to restore services even to western districts that had been retaken a while ago.

"We are besieged in the Resala area. There are stray bullets from other areas where there is fighting; three children have died," said Mohamed Sobhi.

Hundreds of thousands of civilians are still trapped in western Mosul, where Iraqi forces are making slow progress against Daesh in what is a labyrinth of narrow streets.

As of April 20, some 503,000 people have been displaced from Mosul, of whom 91,000 have returned, according to the UN refugee agency UNHCR. The UN migration agency, the IOM, puts the displaced figure at 334,518 people as of April 23.

Still, there were signs of a slow return to commerce on Sunday, with one man setting up a cigarette stand and a family selling candy bars and water on the Mosul-Baghdad road, and residents were eager to rebuild.