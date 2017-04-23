Iranian films present fine aspect of Iranian cinema

By Sadeq Dehqan & Hamideh Hosseini

Iranian artist Leili Golestan, who won the widely acclaimed France's Order of Academic Palms at a ceremony at the Embassy of France in the Iranian capital on November 17, 2014, said that Iranian films has left a very good impression of Iranian cinema on the world.

Golestan (Taghavi Shirazi) (born on July 14, 1944) is an Iranian translator, and owner and artistic director of Tehran's Golestan Gallery. She is the daughter of the filmmaker and writer Ebrahim Golestan, the sister of the late photojournalist Kaveh Golestan and the mother of filmmaker Mani Haqiqi.

Her cinematic background kept her in touch with latest cinematic productions. She follows prominent European filmmakers such as Tarkovsky and Jean Luc Godard and due to the participation of his father's films in European festivals, had met the said directors.

Golestan spent a number of years studying in Paris and upon her return to Iran achieved success as a translator and author.

Iran Daily conducted an interview with Leili Golestan, a member of Iranian Writers' Association (IWA), to find out her impressions about the current edition of Fajr International Film Festival.

Excerpts from the interview follow:

IRAN DAILY: How do you evaluate this year's festival?

LEILI GOLESTAN: Holding the festival in two separate sections of domestic and international has been a successful attempt, especially due to the authoritative management team directed by Reza Mirkarimi. I have attended several international festivals and I should say that although we are still way off from attaining a desirable status, if the current team continues its work for the future editions, I believe that we will have a lot to say in the international arena. In addition, I think that the international Fajr film festival is capable of succeeding the Fajr Film Festival.

What do you think are the reason(s) for Iran's cinematic success in the international arena?

Our cinematic productions have appeared well in the international field and left a suitable image of Iranian cinema. Works by filmmakers including the late Abbas Kiarostami paved the way for other Iranian directors to demonstrate their abilities in international festivals. Having prominent directors in Iran's cinema made Iranian filmmakers compete with international counterparts and in several cases made their rivals withdraw.

Some people portray Iran's cinema's success in global festivals in a bad light. What is your opinion about that?

There are always some people who seek to portray Iranian cinema in the worst possible hype. The point that Iranian cineastes narrate the reality of the society does not mean putting them in a negative light. I believe that these films are part of our cinematic masterpieces. One example of such films, which are based on reality, is 'Eternity and a Day' by Saeed Roustaei.

I believe that Iranian cinema does not need an extra effort to be popular in the world since Iranian filmmakers are professional and Iranian cinema is widely accepted by the world cinema industry.