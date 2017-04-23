Syrian Army gains ground against terrorists north of Hama

The Syrian Army advanced against terrorists in western Syria near Hama on Sunday, building on recent strategic gains in the area, a military source and a monitoring group said.

Government forces captured the town of Halfaya and nearby villages, taking back territory that terrorists seized last year from government forces, Reuters reported.

“We gained control of Halfaya and several hills in the area,” the Syrian military source said. “The army will of course continue its fight.”

Boosted by Russian airstrikes, the Syrian Army has pushed into terrorist-held areas north of Hama, expanding its control this week along the western highway that links Damascus and Aleppo.

The so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitoring group, said the army began advancing into areas near Halfaya when armed groups withdrew on Sunday, following intense battles and airstrikes.

Warplanes have pounded Halfaya and swathes of territory near the highway in a region vitally important to the Syrian government.

Opposition factions, spearheaded by terrorists from the former Al-Qaeda affiliate and also including the so-called Free Syrian Army groups, have been fighting fiercely to defend the towns in recent days.

The army’s earlier capture of Soran, its northern gateway to Hama, meant it had reversed most of the territorial gains terrorists made in their major offensive last month.

West accused of interfering

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad on Saturday accused the West of interfering in Syria’s affairs in favor of terrorists whenever the army makes gains, citing Washington’s missile attack on a Syrian military airbase earlier this month as an example, Syria’s official SANA news agency reported.

The Syrian head of state said that the April 7 US missile strike against Shayrat Airfield in Homs Province came after terrorists’ defeat in the west-central Hama Province and the army’s advance in the country’s north and east, Press TV reported.

“Western states, with the United States at their head, interfere in favor of the terrorists whenever the Syrian Arab Army makes a significant advance,” Assad added.

The country has been fighting different foreign-sponsored armed groups and terrorists since March 2011. UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura estimated last August that more than 400,000 people had been killed in the crisis until then. No up-to-date official tallies are available from the Syrian conflict.