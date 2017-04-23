RSS
April 23, 2017 0700 GMT

News ID:191412
Publish Date: Sun, 23 Apr 2017 20:22:18 GMT
Service: Iran

US, Israel to sides of same coin, trying to destroy Yemen: Houthi leader

Leader of Yemen's Houthi Ansarullah movement, Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi, says the United States and the Israeli regime are two sides of the same coin and together they seek to destroy Yemen through a brutal military campaign launched by Saudi Arabia. 

Addressing a group of Yemenis in Sa'ada, thorough a video conference, Houthi further said on Sunday that the US, Israel and their allies are trying to impose their values on regional nations, adding that enemies view Yemenis as a worthless tool to sustain their own interests in the region.

"Independent forces in the region from Yemen to Syria, Lebanon and Iraq are considered as rogue from the American perspective, and  sympathy for the oppressed in these countries is viewed as a crime," he said, adding that Washington is trying hard to turn regional players into its own puppets.

The Yemeni leader also noted that collusion in the atrocities committed against the Yemeni people is not an issue in the eyes of the American leaders, but when the oppressed and independent forces cooperate with each other, the US perceives it as a crime.

He called on all Yemenis to stand united against the aggressors and defend their country.

 
   
