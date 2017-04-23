China seeks denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Wang Yi made the remarks after a meeting with his Greek counterpart Nikos Kotzias in Greece's capital, Athens, on Sunday.

"China is firmly supporting the denuclearization of the area in the name of stability and peace," media outlets quoted the Chinese diplomat as saying.

"China may not have the key to this solution ... but we are happy that more sides are accepting our point of view."

The United States has called on China, North Korea’s main ally and economic benefactor, to help put pressure on Pyongyang to denuclearize. China has taken certain steps in that direction.

US Vice President Mike Pence, who is on an official visit to Australia, has urged Beijing to exert increased pressure on Pyongyang. “We do believe China can do more,” Pence has said.

The US official once again warned North Korea that, “All options are on the table,” implying that Washington was ready for a potential invasion of North Korea.

The developments come as a US-led strike group approaches the Korean Peninsula. The strike force includes the large aircraft carrier Carl Vinson. US President Donald Trump has called the strike force a “very powerful armada.”

North Korean media on Saturday quoted official sources as reiterating Pyongyang’s military readiness to respond to any aggression.

The United States is "seeking to bring nuclear aircraft carrier strike groups one after another to the waters off the Korean Peninsula," a North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman said in a statement. "Such intimidation and blackmail can never frighten" North Korea, the official added.

Pyongyang continues to pursue its military nuclear program, which it says acts as deterrence against a potential invasion by its adversaries, the US in particular.

The United States, for its part, maintains permanent bases in allied countries Japan and South Korea, regularly holding joint military exercises with their forces.