Bahraini court revokes nationality of 7 anti-regime activists

On Sunday, the Supreme Court of Appeal also sentenced three defendants to 15 years in jail and three others to 10 years behind bars after bringing against them charges of “forming a terror cell and possessing explosives in the western village of Dar Kulaib,” Arabic-language Bahrain Mirror news website reported.

The seventh defendant was slapped with three years in jail each.

Thousands of anti-regime protesters have held numerous demonstrations in Bahrain on an almost daily basis ever since a popular uprising began in the country on February 14, 2011.

They are demanding that the Al Khalifah dynasty relinquish power and a just system representing all Bahrainis be established.

Manama has spared no effort to clamp down on the dissent and rights activists. On March 14, 2011, troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates were deployed to Bahrain to assist the Manama government in its crackdown on peaceful protesters.

Scores of people have lost their lives and hundreds of others sustained injuries or got arrested as a result of Al Khalifah regime’s crackdown on anti-regime activists.