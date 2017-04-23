Key EU economic delegations heading to Iran

Ali Divandari, the director of the Monetary and Banking Research Institute of the Central Bank of Iran, was quoted by media as saying that a delegation comprising representatives from 35 European banks would arrive in Tehran for a crucial forum next Saturday.

Divandari said that the Europeans who will represent banks from Belgium, Britain, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, France and Holland would participate in the Fourth Banking and Business Forum Iran Europe which would be held in the Iranian capital on 29 April.

The Forum would be meant to exchange views on the progress of Iran-EU banking transactions after the removal of sanctions against the Islamic Republic, said the official.

Visiting speakers include Jörg Hashagen and Dr. Ulrich von Zanthier from global auditing firm KPMG, Jan-Philipp Apking from German insurance enterprise Euler Hermes AG, Martin Dinkelborg from Germany’s Deutsche Bundesbank and David Geer from the European External Action Service of the European Union.

Key note speakers in the event include Iran’s Minister of Roads and Urban Development Abbas Akhoundi, Chancellor of the Central Bank of Iran Valiollah Seif, Managing Director of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) Ali Kardor and Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif.

Tehran will also host the First Iran-European Union Business Forum on Sustainable Energy on 29-30 April. The goal of Iran-European Union business forum on sustainable Energy is to develop business relations and open more opportunities in partnerships between Iran and the EU in the energy sector.

Key speakers include the European Commissioner for Climate Action and Energy Miguel Arias Cañete, the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Ali Akbar Salehi, Iran’s Petroleum Minister Bijan Zanganeh and Iran’s Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian.