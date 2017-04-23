Israeli forces shoot, blind Palestinian woman in East Jerusalem al-Quds

Israeli forces raided al-Issawiya neighborhood late last night, and opened fire indiscriminately. A 52-year-old woman, identified as Fatima Mahmoud Obeid, was struck in the left eye with a rubber-coated steel bullet, Muhammad Abu al-Hummus, a local official, said on Sunday.

Fatima's husband, Rajab, said his wife had been sitting with their daughter and son-in-law on their balcony, when he heard her screaming shrilly.

The injured woman was taken to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem al-Quds, where doctors said Fatima had lost sight in her left eye, and would require a surgery for fractures in her skull caused by the gunshot.

Four wounded in alleged stabbing attack in Tel Aviv

Meanwhile, four people sustained light wounds after a Palestinian teenager allegedly carried out a stabbing attack in Tel Aviv.

Israeli media outlets claimed that the unnamed 18-year-old man from the occupied northern West Bank city of Nablus knifed the quartet, among them a man in his 70s and a woman in her 50s, near the Leonardo Beach Hotel on Hayarkon Street.

The assailant was apprehended. Israeli authorities said that the Palestinian teen committed the attack out of nationalistic motivations.

The occupied Palestinian territories have witnessed new tensions ever since Israeli forces introduced restrictions on the entry of Palestinian worshipers into the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem al-Quds in August 2015.

More than 300 Palestinians have lost their lives at the hands of Israeli forces in the tensions since the beginning of October 2015.

The Tel Aviv regime has tried to change the demographic makeup of Jerusalem al-Quds over the past decades by constructing settlements, destroying historical sites and expelling the local Palestinian population. Palestinians say the Israeli measures are aimed at paving the way for the Judaization of the city.

The al-Aqsa Mosque compound is a flashpoint Islamic site, which is also holy to Jews. The mosque is Islam’s third holiest site after Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.