Zarif confers with Chinese counterpart

During the meeting, both officials discussed bilateral ties, regional and international issues, IRNA reported.
Zarif arrived in the Greek capital Sunday morning for a two-day visit to participate in the international forum.
While in Athens, Zarif is also expected to meet his counterparts from other participating countries.
The two-day forum of ancient civilizations kicked off on Sunday. It is attended by foreign ministers from Iran, China, India, Italy and Egypt, among other participating states.