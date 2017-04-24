RSS
April 24, 2017

Zarif confers with Chinese counterpart

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif conferred with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on the sidelines of the first International Forum on Ancient Civilizations in Athens, Greece, on Sunday.

During the meeting, both officials discussed bilateral ties, regional and international issues, IRNA reported.

Zarif arrived in the Greek capital Sunday morning for a two-day visit to participate in the international forum.

While in Athens, Zarif is also expected to meet his counterparts from other participating countries.

The two-day forum of ancient civilizations kicked off on Sunday. It is attended by foreign ministers from Iran, China, India, Italy and Egypt, among other participating states.

   
