April 24, 2017

News ID:191428
Publish Date: Mon, 24 Apr 2017 09:40:24 GMT
Service: Iran

Malaysian academic delegation arrives in Iran

Malaysian academic delegation arrives in Iran

Head of the Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) accompanied by an academic delegation arrived in Tehran late on Sunday to visit Iranian universities and meet with authorities.

Chancellor of Universiti Sains Malaysia (University of Science), Professor Asma Ismail is accompanied by her international and academic deputy, and the head of student exchange center of the university, IRNA reported.

The academic delegation is traveling to Iran in response to an invitation from scientific attaché of Iran in Southeast Asia and is hosted by Tehran University of Medical Sciences.

Professor Ismail, also head of Science Academy of Malaysia, will visit universities of Tehran, Sanati Sharif, Science and Technology, Shahid Beheshti, Amir Kabir, and Shiraz; she will also meet with Iranian higher education authorities.

The academic delegation will also meet Academy of Medical Sciences’ head Alireza Marandi and will be breifed on its mechanism.

Professor Asma Ismail was Secretary-General of Malaysia’s Higher Education and responsible for the country's Education Blueprint 2015-2025.

   
