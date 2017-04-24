RSS
April 24, 2017 1105 GMT

Publish Date: Mon, 24 Apr 2017
Pottery kiln discovered in western Iran

Valuable findings, including remains of a pottery kiln dating back to the Seljuk and Ilkhanate eras were identified in Famenin, Hamedan province, an official said.

The Public Relations Office of the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism (RICHT) quoted head of the first season of the salvage explorations in Tappeh Haji Khan (Haji Khan Hill) Esmaeil Hemmati Azandaryani as saying on Sunday that although finding out the exact date of the pottery kiln requires detailed laboratory testing, due to the findings of the clay works it seems that the kiln belongs to the late Seljuk and the Ilkhanate eras, IRNA reported.


Almost all of the basic structure of the kiln has been fully preserved and made readable in the course of the exploration, he added.

He noted that the approximate shape of the kiln is oval and the dimension of its bigger diameter is about 2.5 meters and its smaller diameter about 1.5 meters.

   
