Iranian, Iraqi universities ink MoU

Iranian University of Kordestan and Iraqi University of Koya signed an MoU on joint cooperation.

The MoU was sealed during a meeting held between Kordestan University presiding board and a delegation from University of Koya, IRNA reported.



University of Kordestan is responsible for the national work group to coordinate and follow up international cooperation with Iraqi Kurdistan, the manager of international department of the University of Kordestan Abdollah Hassanzadeh said.



Hassanzadeh added that 42 non-Iranian students are studying in Kordestan University.

MoUs with seven Iraqi, five Iranian, and two Japanese universities have so far been signed, he said.



The mentioned MoUs aim at implementing research activities, educational materials exchange, creating joint courses and exchanging students.



He went on to say that the MoU between University of Kordestan and Koya University focuses on research and training fields, holding joint scientific conferences and exchanging students.