RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 24, 2017 1105 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191427
Publish Date: Mon, 24 Apr 2017 10:42:00 GMT
Service: Iran

Iranian, Iraqi universities ink MoU

Iranian, Iraqi universities ink MoU

Iranian University of Kordestan and Iraqi University of Koya signed an MoU on joint cooperation.

The MoU was sealed during a meeting held between Kordestan University presiding board and a delegation from University of Koya, IRNA reported.

University of Kordestan is responsible for the national work group to coordinate and follow up international cooperation with Iraqi Kurdistan, the manager of international department of the University of Kordestan Abdollah Hassanzadeh said. 

Hassanzadeh added that 42 non-Iranian students are studying in Kordestan University.
MoUs with seven Iraqi, five Iranian, and two Japanese universities have so far been signed, he said.

The mentioned MoUs aim at implementing research activities, educational materials exchange, creating joint courses and exchanging students.

He went on to say that the MoU between University of Kordestan and Koya University focuses on research and training fields, holding joint scientific conferences and exchanging students. 

   
KeyWords
MoU
joint cooperation
Iran
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0786 sec