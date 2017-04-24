Iran defense minister to attend Moscow confab on int’l security

The 6th Moscow Conference on International Security (MCIS) is to be held on Wednesday with the attendance of Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan.

Holding meetings with his counterparts and participating in the multilateral talks are among the important programs that have been planned for Dehqan and his high-ranking delegation to Moscow, IRNA reported.



Dehqan is to attend the Moscow security conference at the invitation of his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.



Iran’s presence in the two-day international security conference slated for April 26-27 in Moscow with participation of tens of defense delegations from different world countries is important as Tehran and Moscow follow the same counter-terrorism strategy, and the two have prevented the threat of terrorism advancing the Middle East region.



Also, Iran-Russia achievements have led to put a stop to extension of terrorism to other strategic regions in the world including Central Asia and Caucasus.



On one hand, the talks that have already been held several times between Tehran and Moscow indicate that the two are well aware of the importance of the regional convergence and its effect on the international arena; and on the other hand, the presence of the Iranian delegation in the forthcoming Moscow conference just after the late-March travel of the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Russia shows that their moves to bilateral convergence in the region is progressing.



Another example of the successful convergence and cooperation between Iran and Russia is the Dec 2016 ceasefire in Syria that happened after six years while approved by the United Nations (UN) Security Council. Iran, Russia and Turkey are the three truce guarantors in Syria.



According to the MCIS website, the Moscow Conference will be focused on the most critical problems of global and regional security. The plenary sessions will look closely at the issues of combating international terrorism, security problems in Europe and Asia-Pacific region and role of defense agencies in enhancing security in different regions of the world.