April 24, 2017 1105 GMT

News ID:191433
Publish Date: Mon, 24 Apr 2017 14:16:07 GMT
Service: Iran

Majlis passes Criminals Extradition Bill with S. Korea

Majlis passes Criminals Extradition Bill with S. Korea

Majlis (parliament) passed, on Monday, a bill on Criminals Extradition with Republic of Korea.

Among the reasons of the approval of the bill are: the necessity of systematic establishment of judicial collaboration between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Korea, preparing the legal grounds for the nationals of the two countries in line with paving the ways for improved relations, and improving the bilateral collaboration and strengthening the relations between the two countries, IRNA reported.

   
