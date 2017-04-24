RSS
Mon, 24 Apr 2017
Larijani congratulates Syrian counterpart on National Day

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in a message congratulated his Syrian counterpart Hadiyeh Khalaf Abbas on the occasion of National Day in that country.

Larijani underlined the continuation of brotherly relations between the two countries, and expressed the hope that by efforts of the two parliaments, the relations could be strengthened and deepened between the two nations, IRNA reported.

Larijani wished health and success for Ms. Abbas, victory and honor for the Syrian nation and government.

   
Syria
National Day
Larijani
 
