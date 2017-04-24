German court orders 10 be tried for 2010 'Love Parade' deaths

A German court gave the go-ahead on Monday for 10 people to be tried over a deadly stampede at a German "Love Parade" music festival in 2010, overturning a lower court's decision last year.

Twenty-one people died and 500 were injured on July 24, 2010, when panic broke out in a packed underpass that was the only entrance route to the festival venue in the western city of Duisberg, Reuters.com reported.

Six private event organizers and four city workers have previously denied wrongdoing in the disaster, in which eight foreigners - from Spain, Bosnia, the Netherlands, Australia, Italy and China - were among those killed.

The Duesseldorf higher regional court approved the trial of the 10 organizers, who face charges including involuntary manslaughter and bodily harm, saying in a statement there was "sufficient probability" of convictions.

Accustomed to a high degree of efficiency and organization at such events, Germans were dumbfounded by the chaos and by media reports that officials and organizers did not heed warnings about the problems such a massive crow would cause.

The Duesseldorf court ordered that another court, in Duisberg, hear the case. It is up to the Duisberg court to set a date.