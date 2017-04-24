RSS
News ID:191441
Publish Date: Mon, 24 Apr 2017 18:41:52 GMT
Service: Iran

Parliament speaker condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani in a message on Monday to Afghanistan Wolesi Jirga (National Assembly) Speaker Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi condemned terrorist atttack in Nangarhar province.

He underlined Iran's support for Afghan government and nation in fight against terrorism and establishment of security and tranquility there, IRNA reported.

'I regret the terrorist attack in Jalalabad city in Nangarhar province in eastern part of the country,' Larijani said. 

'While condemning the terrorist attack, I express my condolences and sympathy to your Excellency, Members of Parliament, government and nation of Afghanistan, especially the bereaved families,' he added.

'I wish blessing for the victims of the incident, imminent cure for the injured and patience for bereaved families.'

In a suicide bomb explosion which targeted a gathering in Jalalabad on Monday noon, 12 people were killed.

   
