Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 593 convicts

The Leader on Monday agreed to a request by Iran's Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani to pardon or reduce the sentences of 593 eligible inmates convicted by courts of common pleas and Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

In an earlier letter to the Leader, Ayatollah Larijani had asked for clemency for the eligible convicts on the occasion of Eid al-Mab'ath.

The 27th day of the lunar Islamic month of Rajab marks the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Mab'ath, the anniversary of the divine revelation to the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to declare his Prophethood.