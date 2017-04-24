RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

April 24, 2017 0527 GMT

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID:191444
Publish Date: Mon, 24 Apr 2017 20:38:30 GMT
Service: Iran

Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 593 convicts

Leader pardons, commutes sentences of 593 convicts

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has pardoned or commuted the sentences of a number of Iranian convicts.

The Leader on Monday agreed to a request by Iran's Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Sadeq Amoli Larijani to pardon or reduce the sentences of 593 eligible inmates convicted by courts of common pleas and Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of Armed Forces and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

In an earlier letter to the Leader, Ayatollah Larijani had asked for clemency for the eligible convicts on the occasion of Eid al-Mab'ath.

The 27th day of the lunar Islamic month of Rajab marks the auspicious occasion of Eid al-Mab'ath, the anniversary of the divine revelation to the Prophet Mohammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to declare his Prophethood.

 

 

   
KeyWords
Leader of the Islamic Revolution
Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei
Iranian
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.irandailyonline.com

All rights reserved by iran Daily Online Copyright

http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0879 sec