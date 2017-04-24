Iran supports Afghanistan’s anti-terror campaign: Larijani

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani has denounced recent terrorist attacks in Afghanistan, pledging the Islamic Republic’s full support for the country's fight against terrorism.

“I would like to emphasize the Islamic Republic of Iran's all-out support for the government and nation of the neighboring and Muslim country [of Afghanistan] in the campaign against terrorism and for the establishment of sustainable security and peace," Larijani said in a message to the president of the Afghan Wolesi Jirga (House of People), Haji Abdul Rauof Ibrahimi, on Monday.

Larijani also extended his condolences to Ibrahimi and other Afghan lawmakers, government and people as well as the bereaved families of the victims over the terrorist attacks.

At least 140 Afghan soldiers were killed and scores of others injured in a deadly terrorist attack on a military compound in northern Afghanistan by Taliban militants on Friday, a day later a huge explosion was also reported in Jalalabad city in Nangarhar Province.

The Friday attack, seen as the deadliest ever on an Afghan army base, took place in the vicinity of the 209th Shaheen Corps of the Afghan National Army forces in Mazar-e-Sharif city, the provincial capital of Balkh.

According to reports, as many as 10 Taliban gunmen stormed the base where Afghan soldiers were leaving a mosque after Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, a police official said on Monday that at least four security guards were killed after a bomber attacked their checkpoint in eastern Afghanistan.

General Faizullah Ghyrat, provincial police chief in Khost Province, said that six other security guards were wounded in the attack.