Terrorists fail to provoke conflict between Tehran, Baghdad

Haidar al-Ebadi said terrorists’ attempts to create hostility between Iran and Iraq have led to stronger relations between the two neighboring states.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haidar al-Ebadi made the remarks on Monday at a meeting with Iran’s new Ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi who submitted his credentials to the President of Iraq Fouad Masoum.

The two sides discussed and exchanged views on major issues especially bilateral and regional ties.

Al-Ebadi appreciated Iran’s support of Iraq in the fight against Takfiri groups and ISIL; “although terrorists were after causing strife in Tehran-Baghdad ties, their measures have strengthened and deepened bilateral ties between the two sides.”

He called for removal of certain barriers to expansion of relations and urged both countries to bolster ties in areas like economy, joint investment and job creation.

Iran’s Masjedi, for his part, stressed the need to investigate venues for reinvigoration of relations between Iran and Iraq in view of their great potentials.

New ambassador of Iran in Iraq also emphasized that Tehran would continue its support of Baghdad in various fields.

Iraj Masjedi had arrived in Baghdad last Tuesday and met with Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim Jafari the day after. On Monday, Iran's ambassador also held talks with Iraq's parliament speaker Salim Jabouri.