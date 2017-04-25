Millions of Muslims commemorate Eid al-Mab’ath worldwide

Millions of Muslims in Iran and across the world are celebrating Eid al-Mab’ath, the anniversary of the day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received his first revelation and was chosen as Allah’s final messenger.

To commemorate the revered occasion, Iranians hold celebrations in Tehran and other cities on Tuesday, which falls on the 27th of the month of Rajab on the Islamic lunar calendar.

Eid al-Mab’ath is a public holiday in Iran. Many head to holy cities and sites, including Mashhad and Qom, to participate in religious festivities.

People also distribute sweets and drinks on the streets and in mosques.

Prior to his prophetic mission, Muhammad (PBUH) used to retreat to the Hira cave, located on Nour Mountain outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, spending many hours alone in prayer and reflecting on life.

He was especially concerned about social unrest, injustice, widespread discrimination, fighting among tribes and abuse of tribal authorities prevalent in pre-Islam Arabia.

Muhammad (PBUH) was nearly 40 on August 10, 610 CE when Angel Gabriel descended while he was on retreat and commanded him to recite the first lines of Surat al-Alaq, the 96th chapter of the Holy Qur’an.

The prophet was tasked with delivering the message of peace to humanity and declaring Allah’s Oneness to idolaters and polytheists of the world. He was sent to confirm the essential teachings of monotheism as preached by earlier prophets, including Adam, Abraham, Moses and Jesus.