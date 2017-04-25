Singapore’s March inflation highlights tough times for landlords

Inflation in Singapore came in below expectations in March, as residential rents continued to spiral lower.

The consumer price index in March rose 0.7 percent on-year and 1.2 percent from the previous month. That's below a forecast from DBS for a 0.9 percent on-year increase and compared with a year-earlier 1.0 percent decline, CNBC reported.

For the first quarter, inflation was 0.6 percent on-year.

While private road transportation, food and services prices all inched higher in March, accommodation prices tumbled four percent, after falling four percent in February.

Accommodation prices in March fell 0.4 percent on-month.

Excluding rentals and imputed rent for owner-occupied accommodation, CPI would have rising 1.8 percent in March.

In January, government data showed the vacancy rate was at 8.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2016, down from the third quarter's 8.7 percent and the second quarter's 16-year high of 8.9 percent.

Private residential rents fell 1.0 percent in the fourth quarter after falling 1.2 percent in the third quarter, the January data showed.

That decline in rentals was reflected in real-estate trust earnings in the city-state.

Serviced-residence operator Ascott Residence Trust , which reported first-quarter earnings, noted that in local currency terms, its Singapore revenue per available room (RevPAU) dropped 11 percent on-year in the January-to-March period.

In a research note, OCBC attributed the drop to cuts in corporate accommodation budgets.

Singapore's central bank, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), likely wouldn't adjust its policy based on the data.