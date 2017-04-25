Iran, 5+1 meet prior to 7th JCPOA Joint Commission

A coordinating meeting was held between Iranian delegations and a number of participating delegates at the 7th JCPOA Joint Commission session who arrived in Vienna on Monday.

The delegation members who exchanged views during the coordination meeting included Iranian team members Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Deputy Foreign Minister for European and American Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi, head of Russian delegation, IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano, head of Chinese delegation and Secretary General of European External Action Service (EEAS) Helga Schmid.

The Iranian delegation is slated attend the joint meeting which will begin on Tuesday at 11:30 local time in Vienna.

The joint commission is scheduled to be co-chaired by Araghchi and Shmid.