Tehran hosts Fifth IranLabExpo 2017

Science Desk Tehran is hosting a four-day exhibition that has put on display a wide array of laboratory equipment and chemicals ― all made in Iran. The event intends to show the country’s scientific progress based on Resistance Economy.

Speaking at inauguration ceremony of Fifth Laboratory Equipment and Chemicals Exhibition (IranLabExpo 2017) at Tehran International Permanent Fairground, Minister of Science, Research and Technology Mohammad Farhadi said over 131 central laboratories would be launched and equipped with domestic products in universities and scientific centers across the country.

He also said over 50 central laboratories have been completed and launched through using domestic products.

Given inculcating the culture of knowledge-based economy and activity of 39 scientific parks, he said, 32,000 jobs have been generated, of which 10,000 have been created in the past three years.

The minister added that following the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) — the landmark nuclear deal signed between Iran and the world six major powers in July 2015 — Iran's ties with global scientific centers grew.

"Last week, a 121-member Italian group including university professors and heads of firms visited Iran. MoUs were signed between Italy and Iran in research and educational fields."

He added that good collaboration has been made with Russia regarding educational research.

The minister also said knowledge-based products worth $500 million were exported in the past three years.

Also, two major knowledge-based products including Iranian humanoid robot dubbed ‘Surena Mini’ and a small animal imaging device were unveiled at IranLabExpo 2017.

They were among the knowledge-based productions that were unveiled on Monday during the opening of the exhibition. ‘Surena Mini’ is a 50-centimeter high humanoid robot developed by Iranian researchers at a knowledge-based company and the Center of Advanced Systems and Technologies (CAST) at University of Tehran. The robot has been produced with the aim of commercializing advanced technologies.

The small animal imaging device, or animal PET scan, was developed with the aim of being used in design and development of new diagnostic and therapeutic drugs. The device can also be used in stem-molecular cell research and oncology research.

The exhibition will run until April 27. Over 370 knowledge-based companies have taken part in the four-day event.

The exhibition’s goal is to provide an opportunity for domestic manufacturers and producers to promote their products, and encourage universities, companies, research centers and institutes that are seeking to buy high-quality laboratory equipment and chemicals.

Last year, more than 400 companies attended the event ― exhibiting over 9,000 products.

The third generation of Iranian humanoid robot dubbed ‘Surena’ was unveiled in November 2015.

According to the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), manufacturing Surena makes Iran one of five countries in the world with the technology to make humanoid robots.