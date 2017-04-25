Student from Alborz placed third in ICYS

A student from Karaj, Alborz Province, Dahlia Davoudi came third in the International Conference of Young Scientist (ICYS) 2017.

Announcing this, an official at Karaj Department of Education Abolfazl Shah-Beigi told IRNA that Davoudi attained the ranking at the 24th ICYS in Stuttgart, Germany.

The conference, which ran from April 16 to 22, involved participants from 27 countries vying in different fields, such as physics and biology.

He added that Dahlia Davoudi won the medal in the nanobiotechnology category.

In 1993, representatives of Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest and the State University of Belarus, Minsk decided to organize together a conference for 14-18 year-old secondary school students.

The aim of organizing such a new type of a competition was to acquaint secondary school students with the methods of scientific research.

This includes various phases of research work from the very beginning, identifying the topic, to the last step which is to sum up the outcome of the research in a foreign language-lecture.

The conference provides young scientists with the challenging opportunity to get some feedback of the work they are trying to deal with, and to measure their competency at the international level.