April 25, 2017 1026 GMT

News ID:191478
Publish Date: Tue, 25 Apr 2017 13:24:31 GMT
Service: Iran

Cyprus eventually produces fiscal surplus

Cyprus eventually produces fiscal surplus

Bailed-out Cyprus generated a fiscal surplus of €64.4 million ($70 million), or 0.4 percent of its gross domestic product, last year after posting fiscal deficits in the previous eight years, the Statistical Service of Cyprus said.

The surplus was the result of a 1.5-percent increase in revenue in 2016 to over seven billion euros and a 2.4-percent drop in spending, mostly in the public payroll, the statistical service said, Xinhua reported.

The government's latest estimate in October was a fiscal deficit of 0.3 percent in 2016, but the performance of the economy, mainly in the tourist sector and the construction sector, helped reverse the projection.

Cyprus, which was bailed-out in a €10-billion economic assistance package offered by the Eurogroup and the International Monetary Fund in 2013, had produced fiscal shortfalls of €208.9 million in 2015, or 1.2 percent of economic output, and €1.5 billion or 8.8 percent of economic output in 2014.

But this was mostly due to capital assistance offered to the Cooperative Central Bank network which was nationalized after finding itself in trouble.

   
