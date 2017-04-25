South Korean first quarter GDP growth to bounce sharply

South Korea's economic growth likely accelerated at a sharper pace in the first three months of the year than the previous quarter as exports and capital investment tracked a recovery in the global economy.

The local economy is expected to have expanded by a median 0.7 percent over January-March in seasonally adjusted terms from the previous quarter, according to a Reuters poll. On a yearly basis, respondents predicted a median 2.6 percent rise, Reuters reported.

While North Korean provocations, a diplomatic spat with China and ongoing corporate restructuring present downside risks to the economy, a new president, to be elected May 9, is likely to boost government spending, which should be supportive of growth this year.

Frontrunner democratic candidate Moon Jae-in has already promised an extra budget of over 10 trillion won (£6.91 billion) if he is elected to support jobs and domestic consumption.

In the fourth quarter of last year, the economy grew 0.5 percent in seasonally adjusted terms, while on-year, it grew 2.4 percent.

"Exports and investment likely rose faster than expected, driving growth," said June Park, an economist at Daishin Economic Research Institute.

"Sluggish consumption is a problem for the South Korean economy but after the May 9 election, consumer sentiment is expected to improve on hopes for economic policies by the new president."

The poll's results were largely in line with Finance Minister Yoo Il-ho's comments over the weekend the economy is expected to exceed the ministry's previous growth expectation of 2.6 percent this year.